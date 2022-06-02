Strategies For Global Automotive PCB Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Automotive PCB Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive PCB Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive PCB Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive PCB market size is expected to grow to $11.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.64%. According to the automotive PCB market forecast, the rise in demand for hybrid electric vehicles and battery-operated electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The automotive PCB market consists of sales of automotive PCB products by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that manufacture and supply printed circuit boards (PCBs) for the automobile industry. Printed circuit boards support, connect and control all the electronic components in automobile vehicles. Printed circuit boards are used in various parts of a vehicle such as airbag controls, anti-lock brake systems, anti-theft systems, audio-video systems, climate control, digital displays, power steering, and many others.

Global Automotive PCB Market Trends

The rise in adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is one of the key trends in the automotive PCB market. The use of PCB in ADAS systems is expected to grow significantly going forward, and companies are focusing on expanding the capacity of automotive PCB to meet the rising demand for ADAS technologies. For example, in 2021, Meiko Electronics, a Japan-based PCB manufacturer announced to open new PCB manufacturing plants in Vietnam and Japan, to expand its production capacity of PCB products due to the rising demand for ADAS and EV applications.

Global Automotive PCB Market Segments

The global automotive PCB market is segmented:

By Type: Double-Sided PCB, Multi-Layer PCB, Single-Sided PCB

By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

By Application: ADAS and Basic Safety, Body, Comfort, and Vehicle Lighting, Infotainment Components, Powertrain Components

By End-User: Economic Light Duty Vehicles, Luxury Light Duty Vehicles, Mid-Priced Light Duty Vehicles

By Geography: The global automotive PCB market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global automotive PCB market report here

Automotive PCB Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive PCB global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive PCB market, automotive PCB global market share, automotive PCB global market segments and geographies, automotive PCB market players, automotive PCB market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive PCB market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive PCB Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amitron Corp, Chin Poon Industrial Co. Ltd., CMK Corporation, Daeduck Electronics, KCE Electronics, Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd., Nippon Mektron Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technologies, TTM Technologies, Unimicron, AT & S Austria Technologies & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, and Delphi.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

