Coffee And Tea Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Coffee And Tea Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Coffee And Tea Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the coffee and tea market share is expected to grow to $165.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. Increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages is expected to drive the coffee and tea market growth in the forecast period.

The coffee and tea market consists of sales of coffee and tea by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce roasting coffee, blending tea, coffee and tea concentrate, herbal tea, coffee extracts, flavorings, and syrups. The companies in the coffee and tea industry process raw materials into roasting coffee, blending tea, coffee and tea concentrates, herbal tea, coffee extracts, flavorings, and syrups, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Global Coffee And Tea Market Trends

Coffee companies are increasingly offering coffee subscription services to consumers, shaping the coffee and tea market outlook. Coffee subscription services provide home delivery of coffee products to consumers for a subscription fee charged on a weekly or monthly basis. A subscription service offers a number of advantages to consumers. It allows consumers to sample products from far more specialist roasters than is possible in even the most coffee-saturated areas. Some services can ship products from hundreds of different roasters. It is also the best way to ensure freshness, as most shipments are made immediately after roasting, eliminating the time the beans would otherwise have spent on store shelves. Popular coffee subscription services include Atlas Coffee Club, Driftaway Coffee, Blue Bottle Coffee, JavaPress Coffee, Mistobox, Bean Box, Craft Coffee, and Pact Coffee.

Global Coffee And Tea Market Segments

By Type: Coffee, Tea

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Form: Liquid, Powder, Capsules

By Packaging: Containers, Bags, Packets or Pouches

By Geography: The global coffee and tea market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Nestle S.A., Unilever plc, Suntory Holdings Limited, Ito En Ltd., Louis Dreyfus, Olam International, J.M. Smucker Company, Kerry Group plc, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Marubeni.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

