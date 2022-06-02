Strategies For Global COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global COVID-19 drug associated APIs market size is expected to grow from $5.55 billion in 2021 to $5.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The COVID-19 drug associated APIs market is expected to reach $7.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. High demand for some antiretrovirals, antimalarials, sedatives, bronchodilators, and other respiratory drugs drives the demand for the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in the production of COVID-19 drugs.

The COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market consists of sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients used in the manufacturing of COVID-19 drugs. The active pharmaceutical ingredients are chemicals which are responsible for pharmacological activity in the human body and are used as a base in pharmaceutical drug or medicine. The APIs used for the preparation of COVID-19 drugs and include Azithromycin, Fentanyl, Albuterol, Cisatracurium and others.

Global COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Trends

Key players operating in the pharmaceutical industry that manufactures COVID-19 drug associated APIs are focusing on strategies such as plant capacity or production capacity expansion to meet the increasing demand due to the rising number of coronavirus cases across the globe.

Global COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Segments

The global COVID-19 drug associated APIs market is segmented:

By Drug Class: Antimalarials, Bronchodilators, Antibiotics, Antivirals, Others

By Synthesis Type: Synthetic, Biotech

By Business Mode: Captive API, Merchant API

By Geography: The global COVID-19 drug associated APIs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lianyungang Guike Pharmaceutical, Alembic Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt Ltd, Sandoz Srl, Lupin Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical (Haimen) Co Ltd, and Yatai Pharma.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

