Ventilator Market Share, Growth, Sales Revenue & Analysis Research Report by 2027 | Medtronic, GE Healthcare, ResMed

Growing occurrences of respiratory diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Ventilator Market Size – USD 907.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Increase in geriatric population” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ventilators Market is expected to reach USD 1,600.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The demand for ventilators is experiencing a high demand from hospital, ambulatory care centers, home care settings, and emergency medical services, attributable to its functionality to support respiration during injury, sickness, or sedation/anesthesia in the course of surgeries/operation The increasing occurrences of respiratory diseases encompassing respiratory syndrome, asthma, and abrupt respiratory disease epidemics like SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 are among the significant factor driving the demand for the ventilator market.

The evolutions of cost-effective, patient-friendly, and portable ventilators are gathering considerable momentum among end-users, thereby boosting the market demand. However, a cost-prohibitive of maintenance of ventilators, its detrimental effects on infants, and difficulties pertaining to the usage of the equipment may create hindrances in the ventilator market demand in the upcoming years.

A growing population of people smoking tobacco (both active and passive), as well as rapid urbanization and growing level of the population, are causative of accelerating growth of the market. The pollution of air obstructs air passage causing asthma, reduced lung function, and reactive airways dysfunction syndrome, and tobacco smoking lead to hyper-responsiveness of air passage, thereby creating a need for ventilators to give relief to ailing patients.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ventilators market on the basis of interface, type, mode, end-users, and region:

Interface Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Invasive Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

Infant/Neonatal Ventilators

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Dual/Combined Mode Ventilation

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Homecare Setting

Ambulatory Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services

Key Highlights From The Report

By interface, non-invasive ventilation is projected to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period, owing to the offering of benefits such as decreased cost, ease of use, easy availability outside of the intensive care unit setting, and ability to interrupt therapy for breaks enables easier mechanical support weaning, among others.

By type, infant/neonatal ventilators are likely to grow at a rate of 7.0% in the forecast period. Neonatal ventilators provide bias flow or a constant flow of conditioned gas through the breathing circuit to produce positive pressure enabling accurate flow at the airway opening, ascertaining the fast response time, and requisite sensitivity.

By mode, pressure mode ventilation held a substantial market share in 2019, as it allows for measured control of peak inspiratory pressure (PIP) and mean air passage pressure, thus preventing barotrauma.

The market in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, attributed to high population density and increasing expenditure by governments to improve healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the growing occurrences of respiratory disorders in the APAC region and a rise in the geriatric population causative of the market growth in the region.

Global Ventilator Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Ventilator market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Ventilator market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Ventilator market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Ventilator industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

