Ammunition (ammo) Market to Hit USD 28.81 billion | Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2027
The increasing emphasis on self-defense and extensive rise in investment in arms & ammo for the defense & law enforcement bodies
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ammunition (ammo) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.81 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.
The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Ammunition (ammo) for self-defense, rising domestic violence & terrorist activities, increasing interests in bird-hunting, usage of the Ammunition (ammo) in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with Ammunition (ammo), to name a few.
The global market landscape of ammunition is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological developments and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.
The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Ammunition (ammo) market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.
Companies profiled in the global Ammunition (ammo) market:
Smith & Wesson Holding Corp.,
Freedom Group,
Orbital ATK,
Sturm,
Ruger, & Co., Inc.,
American Outdoor Brand Corporation,
Thales Group,
Lockheed Martin,
General Dynamics Corporation,
Beretta S.p.A., and
Raytheon Company
Key findings from the report suggest
In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.
The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.
The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.
Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ammunition (ammo) Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Bullets
Aerial Bombs
Grenades
Artillery Shells
Mortars
Launchers
Others
Total
End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Military
Law Enforcement
Hunting
Sports
Self-defense
Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Small
9mm
56mm
62mm
7mm
.338 Lapua Magnum
.338 Norma Magnum
5mm
Others
Medium
20mm
25mm
30mm
40mm
Others
High
60mm
81mm
120m
155mm
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Guided
Unguided
Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Lethal
Less-lethal
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Fuzes & Primers
Propellants
Bases
Projectiles and Warheads
Others
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Steel
Aluminum
Polymer
Others
Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Regional Outlook of Ammunition (ammo) Market:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
ToC of the report:
Chapter 1: Market overview and scope
Chapter 2: Market outlook
Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic
Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations
Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry
Chapter 7: Regional analysis
Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications
Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends
