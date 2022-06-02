PM meets President of Lao State Inspection Authority

VIETNAM, June 2 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets President of the Lao State Inspection Authority Khamphan Phommaphat in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception for President of the Lao State Inspection Authority Khamphan Phommaphat in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

PM Chính said he believed the Lao official’s visit will help deepen the special ties between the two countries and trustful cooperation between their government inspection agencies.

Khamphan, who is also Politburo member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, head of its Inspection Commission and head of the central committee for corruption prevention and control, briefed the PM on the agenda and outcomes of his visit, including the signing of a new cooperation agreement between the two government inspection agencies, with the aim of improving their efficiency in inspection activities and settlement of complaints and denunciations.

He thanked the Vietnamese side for giving whole-hearted support to Laos in Party and State inspection activities, and expressed his hope to continue to receive more assistance.

The Lao official affirmed that in his position, he will work hard to enhance the effectiveness of cooperation with Việt Nam’s Party and government inspection agencies.

PM Chính expressed his pleasure at the positive progress of Việt Nam-Laos partnerships in all fields, including Party, State inspection and anti-corruption.

He noted that in the first three months of 2022, two-way trade exceeded US$400 million, up nearly 20 per cent year-on-year. Both sides are working closely to effectively realise the agreements reached by senior leaders of the two countries and the outcomes of the 44th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, including infrastructure connectivity projects.

The PM underlined the significance of the special relations between the two countries, affirming that Việt Nam always attaches great importance to cooperation with Laos and will do its best to further develop the ties in all fields.

He said he believed that Laos will continue to make more achievements during the implementation of the Resolution of the 11th LPRP National Congress and the five-year socio-economic development plan, building a prosperous country.

Experience sharing

Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Inspection Commission Trần Cẩm Tú also met with his Lao counterpart Khamphan Phommaphat in Hà Nội on Wednesday, during which both sides shared experience in inspection and supervision activities.

Tú, who is Politburo member and Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, briefed the Lao official on the achievements that Việt Nam has gained so far this year, underlining that the country has continued to strengthen Party building and anti-corruption efforts.

Particularly, inspection and supervision have been considered a focus in the Party leadership and direction with high determination as well as comprehensive and drastic actions and strict punishments on Party organisations and members committing violations, he said, noting that there are no restricted zones and no exceptions in the fight against corruption.

Meanwhile, the inspection commissions at all levels have worked hard to complete their tasks as well as possible, successfully dealing with many difficult and complicated cases that draw public attention, creating positive influence on society and making important contributions to Party building and rectification, said Tú.

He expressed his hope that in the future, the two sides will continue to increase delegation exchange, information and experience sharing, contributing to strengthening the special friendship and solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

Khamphan spoke highly of the inspection, supervision and Party discipline as well as the corruption combat of the Vietnamese Party and State over the years.

He said he hopes through this visit, the Lao side will learn useful experience in inspection and supervision activities, enhancing the capacity and professional skills of its officials as well as the efficiency of inspection and supervision work, the settlement of complaints and denunciations, and corruption combat.

The Lao official also affirmed that he will do his best to contribute to maintaining and promoting the special friendship and solidarity as well as comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

Later the same day, Khamphan worked with leaders of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and Vietnam Electricity (EVN) as part of his visit to Việt Nam. — VNS