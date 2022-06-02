Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,439 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Sonny Angara on the Appointment of Amenah Pangandaman as DBM Secretary

PHILIPPINES, June 2 - Press Release
May 30, 2022

Statement of Sen. Sonny Angara on the Appointment of Amenah Pangandaman as DBM Secretary

"We welcome with open arms the appointment of Amenah Pangandaman as the incoming Budget Secretary under the Marcos administration.

Given her long experience in both the legislature and the executive branches, we look forward to working with Mina once again as we go over the 2023 national budget later this year.

I am confident that we will be able to collaborate with the incoming Secretary, who has worked with my father, former Senate President Edgardo Angara as his chief-of-staff, and returning Senator Loren Legarda, when she was the Chairperson of the Committee on Finance.

With her stint in the Senate, the Department of Budget and Management and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), we can be assured that the coordination between the two branches of government will be smooth."

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Sonny Angara on the Appointment of Amenah Pangandaman as DBM Secretary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.