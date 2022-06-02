PRIB: Senate approves bill supporting Filipino music talents

Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, June 2 - Press Release
May 31, 2022

Senate approves bill supporting Filipino music talents

Wider opportunities await Filipino musical talents with the passage of a bill Monday, May 30, 2022 seeking to institutionalize the National Competitions for Young Artist (NAMCYA) by designating it as the Philippine National Youth Development Program.

Senate Bill No. 2504 or the National Music Competitions for Young Artists Act was authored by Senators Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. and Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara. It was sponsored by Angara and co-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri and Sen. Joel Villanueva.

"For close to five decades, the NAMCYA has served as a venue through which the Philippine government aids in the development and promotion of Philippine music as an art primarily by identifying musical talent among the youth across the nation and having them participate in a national competition," Angara said.

According to Angara, million of musicians, teachers and administrators are involved every year in running the national program.

He said the musical program was formally organized in 1973 through Presidential Proclamation No. 1173 (National Music Week for Young Artists) and with NAMCYA, produced around 130 accomplished musicians, "many of whom have moved on to become music professors in local and foreign universities and won several international competitions."

"We affirm that the NAMCYA shall be mandated to discover outstanding musical talents for nationwide competitions for them to be possible recipients for scholarships; to develop and promote Philippine music as an art and to undertake a continuing of research documentation of Philippine music for dissemination to our public schools," Angara said.

Under the bill, NAMCYA shall also establish a training program for music leaders, experts and teachers in order to maintain and cultivate the highest standard of musical training for the youth.

It is also tasked to encourage and support the creation and performance of works by young Filipino composers and making possible their publication and dissemination; recognize their artistic achievement through awards, grants and services, among others.

