PRIB: Senate approves expanded franchises for Iloilo, Davao electric firms

PHILIPPINES, June 2 - Press Release

May 31, 2022 Senate approves expanded franchises for Iloilo, Davao electric firms The Senate has passed on third and final reading local bills that are expected to improve services and bring down electricity rates in the provinces of Iloilo and Davao del Norte. Voting 17-1-0, senators on Monday, May 30, approved House Bill No. (HBN) 10306, which proposes to expand the franchise granted to MORE Electric and Power Corp. (MORE Power), and allow it to serve more consumers in Iloilo province. The bill specifically seeks to authorize the firm to operate in the City of Passi, as well as in the municipalities of Alimodian, Leganes, Leon, New Lucena, Pavia, San Miguel, Santa Barbara, Zarraga, Anilao, Banate, Barotac Nuevo, Dingle, Duenas, Dumangas and San Enrique. MORE Power currently distributes electricity in Iloilo City. The Upper Chamber also gave its final nod to HBN 10554 to expand the franchise area of Davao Light and Power Co. Inc. (DLPC), another distribution utility which operates in Davao City, Panabo City, and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali and Sto. Tomas in Davao del Norte. The bill hurdled the Senate with 16 affirmative votes, one negative vote and one abstention. If signed into law, HBN 10554, as amended by the Senate, would expand DLPC's services to Tagum City, the Island Garden City of Samal, Asuncion, Kapalong, New Corella, San Isidro and Talaingod in Davao del Norte. "It is important to reduce the cost of electricity--that's what we are really after here--and ensure better services to their consumers," Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Senate committee on public services and sponsor of the measures, said. "There are still a lot to improve in the services currently being provided to them, that's why we are giving citizens of Iloilo and Davao the chance to have more affordable and better electricity service," she added. Poe assured Filipinos that the Senate would continue to look for solutions to reduce power rates in the country. "We cannot do it all simultaneously, but slowly, we can achieve that. So for those who have yet to experience improved power services, we hope that in the coming months we would have a solution to your problem," Poe said.