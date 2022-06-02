De Lima congratulates actress Dolly de Leon for 'Triangle of Sadness' Cannes Palme d'Or award

Senator Leila M. de Lima congratulated Filipina actress Dolly de Leon after the film where she starred in, entitled "Triangle of Sadness," won the highest award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France.

In a handwritten letter to De Leon, De Lima said she hopes to have the chance to watch "Triangle of Sadness" and witness firsthand the sterling performance of the actress, who has since been supportive of her.

"Congratulations on Triangle of Sadness' winning of the Palme d'Or. I heard you are the talk of Cannes now! Hindi na ako magugulat kung kasunod nito ay Oscars na. I hope I'll have the chance to watch the film and your critically acclaimed performance," De Lima wrote.

De Leon played an overseas Filipino worker named Abigail, a cleaning lady on a luxury yacht who leads a couple of world-renowned influencers to survive when they get stranded on an island in Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund's social satire "Triangle of Sadness."

During a virtual press conference at Cannes, De Leon shared that "there are a great majority of Overseas Filipino Workers who were domestic helpers in other countries, so I feel like the piece was very important."

In her letter, De Lima recalled De Leon's excellent interpretation of "Sa Bilangguan," a poem written by the former narrating her plight as a political prisoner under the Duterte regime, while also highlighting the suffering of all those wrongfully accused like her.

"Until now, I still have goosebumps when I remember your interpretation of 'Sa Bilangguan.' Maraming salamat din sa pagtitiwala, Dolly. I look forward to meet and thank you personally for your untiring support, when I am finally free and vindicated," she said.

Part of De Lima's poem read: "Ang katotohanan ay laging lilitaw. Walang kasinungalingang hindi nabubunyag."