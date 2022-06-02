Liquid Biopsy Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in number of cancer patients and rise in preference for minimally invasive procedures are some key factors driving liquid biopsy market revenue growth

Liquid Biopsy Market Size – USD 1.21 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends – Increased funding in R&D” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Liquid Biopsy Market size is expected to reach USD 5.53 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. Increase in healthcare expenditure in developing countries such as India and China and use of liquid biopsy tests to treat rare cancer are some key factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth.

Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive method for identification of tumor markers, either as an alternative for patients whose tissue are unable to be biopsied, or to evaluate drug response. It is less costly than tumor tissue biopsy and offers an accurate understanding of the genomic landscape of a tumor. Liquid biopsy is witnessing increased demand in the diagnosis of solid and other tumors.

Liquid biopsy is an emerging technology with potential application in screening and early diagnosis of lung cancer. Results from liquid biopsy are available more quickly, and can be used to see if a therapy is working or not. It can be repeated more frequently and easily if tumor DNA is disappearing from the blood. As results are quickly obtained, it helps to switch from one therapy to another when the initial treatment is not effective.

To Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/34

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Guardant Health, Inc.

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

Biocept, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Trovagene, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

others

Rising intake of alcohol and cigarettes has led to an increase in cancer prevalence worldwide. Moreover, increasing marketing of technologically advanced liquid biopsy assays by leading market players is fueling growth of the market. Governments of various countries are investing in research and development to enhance available methods of liquid biopsy testing.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Liquid Biopsy market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Assay Kits segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing demand for liquid biopsy tests. High demand for these assays in hospitals and cancer clinics for early diagnosis is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as liquid biopsy based on ctDNA analysis has shed new light on monitoring of cancer and molecular diagnostics. Liquid biopsy based ctDNA testing opens doors to potential uses such as analysis of effectiveness of cancer treatment, early detection and screening of primary cancer or recurrence, and identification of treatment-resistant genetic variations.

Hospitals and physician laboratories segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high number of cancer cases registered in hospitals. Emergence of cancer specialty hospitals in developing countries with availability of advanced procedures such as liquid biopsy are driving revenue growth of this segment. Wide application of liquid biopsy across physician laboratory settings is also contributing to growth of this segment.

Market in North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to presence of key players such as NeoGenomics Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others. Increased investment in research & development in liquid biopsy is further driving growth of the market. Continuous increase in number of cancer patients in the U.S. is also driving growth of the North America liquid biopsy market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/34

Emergen Research has segmented the global liquid biopsy market on the basis of product, circulating biomarkers, sample type, disease, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Assays Kits

Instruments

Services

Circulating Biomarkers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

Other Circulating Biomarkers

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blood Sample based

Urine Sample based

Other Bio Fluids based

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oncology

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Other Cancers

Non-cancer disease

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Academic and Research Centers

Other

Gain Access to the Complete Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-biopsy-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Liquid Biopsy market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Liquid Biopsy market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Liquid Biopsy market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/34

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Liquid Biopsy market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Browse Related Report:

Feminine Hygiene Products Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/feminine-hygiene-products-market

Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/elder-care-services-assistive-devices-market

Mammography Workstations Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mammography-workstations-market

Operating Room Management Solutions Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operating-room-management-solutions-market

Advanced Prosthetics And Exoskeletons Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-prosthetics-and-exoskeletons-market

Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultrasound-guided-regional-anesthesia-market

Next Generation Implants Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-implants-market

Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oncolytic-virus-therapy-market

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.