Court Grants Hearing For Lekoil Nigeria’s Contempt Suit Against Lekoil Limited And Savannah Energy Investments Limited

Regarding the motion for mandatory injunction filed by Lekoil Nigeria (to reverse the resolutions reached at the EGM of the Lekoil Cayman held on 7th April, 2022) and motions challenging jurisdiction of the Court (requesting that the suit be struck out) from each of the defendants – i.e. Lekoil Cayman and Savannah Energy.

After taking representations from all counsel, the Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday June 1, 2022, delivered a Bench ruling agreeing with the representations made on behalf of Lekoil Nigeria on hearing only the motion for mandatory injunction – i.e. the contempt suit, against Savannah Energy and Lekoil Cayman. The court was convinced by the arguments made by Lekoil Nigeria’s counsel that, irrespective of the fact that there were motions challenging its jurisdiction, the Plaintiffs' motion for mandatory injunction and other orders should be accorded priority. The court adjourned the hearing of the application by the plaintiff, Lekoil Nigeria, to June 20, 2022.

REF: SUIT NO. FHC/L/CS/621/2022-LEKOIL NIGERIA LTD. & 4 ORS V. LEKOIL LIMITED (CAYMAN ISLANDS) & ANOR

