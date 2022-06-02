Submit Release
AZDPS SEEKS THE PUBLIC'S HELP LOCATING DRIVER AND VEHICLE INVOLVED IN A FATAL COLLISION ON I-17 NEAR CAMP VERDE

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at about 1:10 a.m., a fatal collision occurred on Interstate 17 southbound near Camp Verde (milepost 302). The collision involved a gold Saturn Vue. 
 
The driver of the Saturn Vue died from injuries he sustained in the collision. A passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Charles Mann of Mesa. The front seat passenger was identified as 19-year-old Taylor Ross of Chandler.
  
The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw other vehicles involved with the Saturn prior to, or after the collision occurred. If you have any information, video, or other knowledge of this incident, you are asked to contact the Watch Center (Tip) line at 602-644-5805. If you would like to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to the DPS Tip Line at: 2https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=120

 

