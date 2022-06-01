Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,437 in the last 365 days.

From Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - 01 june 2022, 16:30

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the occasion of the National Day of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend to you and the people of Azerbaijan my congratulations and my best wishes for progress and prosperity in every field.

I take this opportunity to express Greece’s readiness to enhance dialogue and cooperation with Azerbaijan both at a bilateral and a multilateral level. I look forward to further advancing our relations on issues of mutual interest to the benefit of our two peoples and that of the wider region.

Reiterating my sincere congratulations and best wishes for your National Day, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou

President of the Hellenic Republic

You just read:

From Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.