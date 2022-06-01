From Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the occasion of the National Day of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend to you and the people of Azerbaijan my congratulations and my best wishes for progress and prosperity in every field.

I take this opportunity to express Greece’s readiness to enhance dialogue and cooperation with Azerbaijan both at a bilateral and a multilateral level. I look forward to further advancing our relations on issues of mutual interest to the benefit of our two peoples and that of the wider region.

Reiterating my sincere congratulations and best wishes for your National Day, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou

President of the Hellenic Republic