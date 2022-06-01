From Ilir Meta, President of the Republic of Albania

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I cherish the special pleasure to convey, also on behalf of the Albanian people the sincere and wholehearted wishes to you and to the Azerbaijani people as well.

On this important day for your country and people, I have the pleasure to point out the very good level of the progress of the excellent and friendly relations between our two countries and peoples, and also to express my conviction that these bilateral relations and cooperation will continue to further grow and strengthen in the future thanks to our joint willingness and engagement.

While thanking you for the invitation extended to visit your country in June, I seize the opportunity to express once again the gratitude about the support provided by you to the successful implementation of TAP and IAP pipelines in Albania. Especially at the present day when security, stability and peace of Europe and not only of it, are openly challenged, these projects take on more significance because they have made my country not only a part of the important network of world energy networks, but also an alternative energy source for the present and the future in the region and in Europe as well.

Please accept Your Excellency, alongside the best wishes for Your health and happiness, as well as for the further development and progress of Azerbaijan and its people, the assurance of my highest esteem!

Ilir Meta

President of the Republic of Albania