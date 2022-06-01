Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,437 in the last 365 days.

From Ilir Meta, President of the Republic of Albania

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I cherish the special pleasure to convey, also on behalf of the Albanian people the sincere and wholehearted wishes to you and to the Azerbaijani people as well.

On this important day for your country and people, I have the pleasure to point out the very good level of the progress of the excellent and friendly relations between our two countries and peoples, and also to express my conviction that these bilateral relations and cooperation will continue to further grow and strengthen in the future thanks to our joint willingness and engagement.

While thanking you for the invitation extended to visit your country in June, I seize the opportunity to express once again the gratitude about the support provided by you to the successful implementation of TAP and IAP pipelines in Albania. Especially at the present day when security, stability and peace of Europe and not only of it, are openly challenged, these projects take on more significance because they have made my country not only a part of the important network of world energy networks, but also an alternative energy source for the present and the future in the region and in Europe as well.

Please accept Your Excellency, alongside the best wishes for Your health and happiness, as well as for the further development and progress of Azerbaijan and its people, the assurance of my highest esteem!

Ilir Meta

President of the Republic of Albania

You just read:

From Ilir Meta, President of the Republic of Albania

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.