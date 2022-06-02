STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police arrests suspect in 2019 homicide in Searsburg

SEARSBURG, Vermont (Wednesday, June 1, 2022) — Following a nearly three-year investigation, the Vermont State Police on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, arrested a suspect in the 2019 homicide of a woman whose remains were found in a shallow grave in Searsburg.

Deven D. Moffitt, 32, of Bennington was taken into custody on a charge of second-degree murder in the killing of Jessica Hildenbrandt, 43, of Ballston Spa, New York. Police from multiple agencies initially attempted to arrest Moffitt outside an apartment complex on South Street in Bennington when he ran from the authorities. Two troopers each deployed one less-than lethal round but were unsuccessful in stopping the suspect, and a chase ensued that ended when detectives tackled Moffitt near 126 Jefferson Avenue. No injuries were reported in the arrest.

The investigation began Sept. 17, 2019, when a man reported finding what appeared to be a human jawbone at a gravel pit on Somerset Road in Searsburg. Subsequent investigation by the Vermont State Police uncovered additional human remains at the site. In July 2020, the Vermont Forensic Laboratory successfully identified the victim as Hildenbrandt through DNA analysis, and in September 2020, the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

Detectives determined that Hildenbrandt and Moffitt had been in a relationship while Moffitt was incarcerated in Vermont on a previous conviction. In March 2019, Hildenbrandt reported to the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office and later the Vermont State Police that she feared for her life if Moffitt were to be released from prison. The state police assigned a detective to the case who interviewed Hildenbrandt, but she ultimately stopped cooperating with the investigation, and law enforcement was unable to pursue the matter further.

After the discovery and identification of Hildenbrandt’s remains, the Vermont State Police learned that Hildenbrandt had posted bail for Moffitt on July 8, 2019, in a newly filed criminal case. Evidence in the Hildenbrandt case indicates she was killed in mid-July 2019.

In the course of the complex, lengthy investigation, detectives spoke with numerous witnesses and associates of Hildenbrandt and Moffitt; analyzed cellphone calling, text-message and location data; executed digital search warrants; and reviewed call records from the Department of Corrections.

The Vermont State Police worked closely with the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation. Agencies that participated in Moffitt’s arrest Wednesday morning were the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Tactical Services Unit and troopers from the Field Force Division; the Bennington Police Department; the FBI; and Homeland Security Investigations.

Moffitt was processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks after his arrest and ordered jailed without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland pending arraignment scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Moffitt’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

The Vermont State Police continues to investigate this matter and asks that anyone with information contact Detective Sgt. Samuel Truex at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or by email at samuel.truex@vermont.gov. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Update No. 1, 10:45 a.m. Sept. 21, 2020***

Investigators with the Vermont State Police have successfully identified the victim whose remains were found last year in Searsburg.

Utilizing DNA analysis and extensive investigative work, police are now able to positively identify the victim as Jessica Hildenbrandt, 43, of Ballston Spa, New York. Ms. Hildenbrandt, also known as “Red,” spent considerable time in Vermont, especially in and around Bennington. She was last in touch with her family in July 2019.

Police initially were called to investigate the discovery of a jawbone that appeared to be human located at a gravel pit on Somerset Road. Subsequent investigation located additional human remains at the site.

The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the manner of Ms. Hildenbrandt’s death a homicide, and the cause is currently undetermined.

Detectives with the Vermont State Police Criminal Division continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death. Police do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

Anyone who might have information that could be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Samuel Truex at the state police Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or by email at samuel.truex@vermont.gov. Police would especially like to hear from anyone who thinks they might have seen Ms. Hildenbrandt in summer 2019. Several photos of her are attached to this release.

***Initial news release, 11:45 a.m. Sept. 20, 2019***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the discovery of human remains in the town of Searsburg.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, a person contacted the Vermont State Police in Westminster to report that he was at a gravel pit on Somerset Road when he came across what he believed were the remains of a human jawbone.

Members of the Vermont State Police Field Force and Criminal Division responded to the location and collected the jawbone. The jawbone will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for further examination.

Vermont State Police personnel including the Crime Scene Search Team have begun a search of the area where the jawbone was found. No additional information will be released at this time regarding the search.

Efforts are underway to determine the identity of the remains and the circumstances of the death. The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone who might have information about this case is asked to contact the Vermont State Police’s Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.

