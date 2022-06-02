Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,434 in the last 365 days.

AG News Release: State of Hawaiʻi Successfully Defends Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Concerning the Villages at Aina Leʻa

HONOLULU – The United States District Court – District of Hawai‘i ruled in favor of the State of Hawaiʻi and the State’s Land Use Commission (LUC) in a regulatory-taking lawsuit brought by developer DW Aina Leʻa Development, LLC, relating to the Villages at Aina Leʻa project in Waikōloa.

DW Aina Leʻa Development, LLC, a Nevada company, sought $360 million for damages to its “development rights” and lost profits stemming from an April 25, 2011 decision of the LUC to revert the project land from the urban district to the agricultural district.  In its order granting the State summary judgment on all claims, the U.S. District Court ruled that DW Aina Lea’s claim that its development rights had been taken by the LUC’s decision failed as a matter of law.  Additionally, the U.S. District Court held that DW Aina Leʻa lacked legal standing to pursue the lawsuit because it had assigned its legal claim to a separate company, Aina Leʻa, Inc., which subsequently filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

“The Attorney General will vigorously defend all lawsuits that seek to extract money from State coffers based upon unsupported legal and factual theories,” Attorney General Holly T. Shikada said. “The District Court’s ruling correctly establishes that the State is not liable to the plaintiff for damages.”

The State of Hawaiʻi previously prevailed in a separate but related regulatory-taking lawsuit filed by the landowner in Bridge Aina Leʻa, LLC v. Land Use Commission.

A copy of the court’s order can be found here.

# # # #

For more information, contact:

Gary H. Yamashiroya
Special Assistant to the Attorney General
Department of the Attorney General
425 Queen Street
Honolulu, HI  96813

You just read:

AG News Release: State of Hawaiʻi Successfully Defends Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Concerning the Villages at Aina Leʻa

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.