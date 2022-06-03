Now Open: The Small Business Administration application portal is open for its 2022 Executive Business Training Program.
T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined is an executive-level training series designed to accelerate the growth of high-potential small businesses in the USWASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the launch of the 2022 T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined. This initiative is formerly known as Emerging Leaders. `T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined continues the rich history of executive-level training for small businesses poised for growth.
Interested small business owners can learn more regarding eligibility, how to apply, class schedules, and locations at www.sba.gov/emergingleaders, www.sbathrive.com, or by contacting their local SBA District Office.
“Our small business leaders and aspiring Chief Executive Officers will continue to lead us in ecosystem recovery and growth in 2022. This is an important initiative to give ambitious small business leaders a challenging opportunity to be engaged through self-improvement and motivating leaders in small business development,” said Administrator Guzman. “Since the program’s inception in 2008, the newly named and branded T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined, has trained more than 4,500 small business owners, creating over 11,000 jobs, generating nearly $1 billion in new financing, and securing over $4 billion in government contracts.”
The SBA’s T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined provides free entrepreneurship education and training for executives of high-performing small businesses. This intensive executive entrepreneurship training series over six months includes nearly 100 hours of classroom time. The program provides participants with the opportunity to work with a network of experienced coaches and mentors, attend customized training sessions, and develop connections with peers, government leaders, and the financial community. As a result, T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined helps build sustainable businesses that promote economic development within their communities.
For eligibility requirements, registration, and training locations please visit T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined.
