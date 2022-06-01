Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,412 in the last 365 days.

GREEN SPACE Gallery features the works of 3 RI artists

RHODE ISLAND, June 1 - Warwick, RI—GREEN SPACE Gallery at TF Green International Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced the opening of its summer exhibit featuring works by Kelley Donnelly, Frank Gasbarro and Bridget Snow. Exhibit runs through mid-September.

Kelley Donnelly, Newport, attended the Rhode Island School of Design, concentrating on graphic design, fine art and photography. Kelley is interested in capturing emotions and the energy that exists in daily life. It is a journey on both ends of the spectrum that is intended to allow the viewer to interpret their own experience.

Frank Gasbarro lives and works in Providence. He has been exhibiting his artwork since 1981. His process of creation in painting is deliberate by focusing on invention and deviation from the norm.

Bridget Snow, Warwick, makes paintings that are foremost a study of color. Observing from life allows for a greater breadth of identifiable color. Having studied at RISD with Sewell Sillman, a colleague of Josef Albers, was a pivotal point in Snow recognizing the power of color and its ability to manipulate perception. The paintings in this exhibit are part of an ongoing series, "To Seed."

The 2022 exhibitors for the GREEN SPACE Gallery were chosen by panelists Darrell Matsumoto, Wakefield, Saman Sajasi, Providence, and Judith Tolnick Champa, Pawtucket.

You just read:

GREEN SPACE Gallery features the works of 3 RI artists

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.