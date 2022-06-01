Rhode Island's 44th Annual Heritage Festival will take place on September 17th at the WaterFire Arts Center

RHODE ISLAND, June 1 - The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission will host Rhode Island's 44th Annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, September 17th, from 12 pm to 5 pm at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.

Leave your passport at home and come "Explore the world through art and music!"

Join in a lively celebration of our state's rich cultural heritage! WaterFire Arts Center will be filled with culture, music, and dancing from around the world. We are honored to have Governor Dan McKee provide a welcome message and introduce our festival's emcees Kobi Dennis and Angela Sharkey.

This unique festival bridges Rhode Islanders' cultures and expressions of creative talent. Rhode Island heritage groups will present cultural exhibits, visual art, and musical performances. There will be food trucks offering an array of traditional foods and drinks. The children's area will have free face painting, arts, and crafts.

The day begins with a parade of international flags from over 30 countries accompanied by the 88th Army Band's "Coyote Brass". The event features a world of cultural performances including singing and dancing from various heritage backgrounds including:

Aftab Dance Group - Iranian Dance Performance

Arte Latino of New England - Storytelling

Azama Dance Company - Middle Eastern Dance Performance

Bavarian Brothers - Singing Performance

Cambodian Society of RI - Dance Performance

Dance BFF- Bollywood Dance Performance

Elliniki Yperiphania Greek Pride RI - Dance Performance

Falun Dafa - Meditation Instruction

Fraternidad Folklorica Boliviana - Dance Performance

India Association of Rhode Island - Dance Performance

Kelly School of Irish Dance - Performance

Lydia Perez and Yoruba 2 - Drum Performance

Na Pua O' Polynesia - Dance Performance

Odaiko New England - Drum Performance

PADAM - Classical India Dance Performance

Phoenix Performing Arts - Chinese dance and song Performance

Rhode Island Black Storytellers (RIBS) - Storytelling

Scandinavian Women's Chorus - Singing

Seyon Kim - Korean Harp Performance

SheaFashion Multicultural Fashion Show

Sidy Maiga - Drum Performance

TATEV Armenian Dance Group - Performance

Venezuela in RI - Dance Performance