Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles Police Department Officer

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles Police Department Officer II Houston Ryan Tipping:

“Jennifer and I are terribly saddened to learn of the tragic death of Officer Tipping from a training accident. We join all Californians in mourning his loss and extend our deepest condolences to Officer Tipping’s family, friends and coworkers.”

Officer Tipping, 32, died May 29 from injuries sustained during an on-duty training exercise at the Elysian Park Academy on May 26.

Officer Tipping was a five-year veteran of the Department and was assigned to the Devonshire Area.

He is survived by his father, mother, sister and girlfriend.

In honor of Officer Tipping, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.