After Ellen TV appearance, Sophia Grace signs deal with Producer Dallas Austin

Viral sensation Sophia Grace releases new song Little Things

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently Sophia Grace and her cousin, Rosie, made their last appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres TV show to close out the final season of its 19-year run. While there, they reprised the very song that made them famous, “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj. During the interview, Sophia noted she was preparing to release a new record entitled "Little Things" and shared a clip from the music video. Unbeknownst to her, Sophia caught the attention of superstar music impresario Dallas Austin. Austin has worked with Michael Jackson, Kanye West, Madonna, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and most famously TLC. Austin’s team quickly got in touch with the teen star and made her an offer she couldn’t refuse – signing Sophia to a distribution deal with his company D.A.D. (Dallas Austin Distribution).When asked why he wanted to sign Sophia, Austin said, “I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in music and Sophia Grace is the real deal. Her over the top personality and confidence matched with a truly gifted voice is going make her standout. I’m excited for our partnership.” The
song “Little Things” was produced by Tony Dixon who has worked with acts like Justin Timberlake, Beyonce and is currently working with Rihanna.

The young star, who filmed the video in and around London, said: “It is by far my favorite song I've ever recorded, and it's very true to my heart. We live in a world today where we can feel under pressure to live up to what we see on Instagram and TikTok. Little Things is a song about appreciating the little things in life that we take for granted. And what I've found out in my life is that the little things mean so much more to me than fame and fortune.”

https://hypeddit.com/sophiagrace/littlethings

