New effort to standardize cardiovascular care in Mexico, address gaps in care
The American Heart Association launches a two-year effort to improve consistency of care for cardiovascular disease, funded by Novartis Mexico
Reducing LDL-c cholesterol levels in a consistent and sustainable way is key to preventing atherosclerosis and with it, the complications caused by this disease such as...heart failure and stroke,”MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Mexico, 56.1% of adults have high levels of LDL-C or bad cholesterol , considered the main risk factor for cardiovascular disease and cause of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), a buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances inside the arteries and on their walls, which can cause narrowing of the arteries, obstructing blood flow. The American Heart Association®, the world’s leading force for longer, healthier lives, has launched a new implementation science program in Mexico focused on improving care for patients with ASCVD, also known as atherosclerosis, made possible with funding by Novartis.
— Jorge Saucedo, M.D. MBVA, FAHA
The American Heart Association implementation science initiative identifies, develops and integrates clinical best practices and workflows into the routines of the healthcare professionals. Standardizing the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases is a key tenet of the quality improvement initiatives the American Heart Association implements around the world.
Currently, only 2/3 of the population in Mexico with ASCVD receive any type of treatment. Of them, less than half are treated and of these, 45% are uncontrolled and do not adhere to treatment.
“Reducing LDL-c cholesterol levels in a consistent and sustainable way is key to preventing atherosclerosis and with it, the complications caused by this disease such as myocardial infarction, heart failure and stroke,” said Jorge Saucedo, M.D. MBVA, FAHA, volunteer expert for the American Heart Association and professor and division chief for the Heart and Vascular Center at Froedtert Hospital for the Medical College of Wisconsin. “The American Heart Association and professional societies like the Mexican Society of Cardiology and ANCAM (National Association of Cardiologists of Mexico) are working together to convene public and private health institutions to comprehensively combat this disease.”
The initiative will teach the correct application of quality improvement strategies, provide hospital consultation and data review and generate evidence that helps to highlight both the successes and the current and future challenges in cardiovascular care. Leveraging its 20+ years of experience in quality improvement, the American Heart Association will be utilizing its U.S. based Get With The Guidelines registry for data collection, furthering expansion opportunities for benchmarking and research.
“By supporting this initiative, we aim to detect and apply correct treatment for this disease and slow its progression,” commented Viviam Ubiarco, M.D., chief science officer of Novartis Mexico. “The impact of these actions will be reflected in the reduction of heart attacks, hospitalizations, and deaths, which in many cases represents a high cost to the health care system and affects the quality of life of the patient.”
Giselle Roman, M.D., therapeutic-area head of cardiovascular diseases in Novartis, added, "By educating the population and creating a sense of urgency for health serving institutions, we can improve the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, an invisible pandemic in Mexico.”
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
Acerca de la American Heart Association
La American Heart Association es una fuerza incansable para un mundo de vidas más largas y saludables. Nos dedicamos a asegurar una salud equitativa en todas las comunidades. A través de la colaboración con numerosas organizaciones, e impulsados por millones de voluntarios, financiamos la investigación innovadora, abogamos por la salud pública y compartimos recursos que salvan vidas. La organización con sede en Dallas ha sido una fuente líder de información de salud durante casi un siglo. Conéctese con nosotros en heart.org, Facebook, Twitter o llamando al 1-800-AHA-USA1.
Acerca de Novartis
En Novartis estamos reimaginando la medicina para mejorar y extender la vida de las personas. Como empresa líder mundial en medicamentos, utilizamos ciencia innovadora y tecnologías digitales para crear tratamientos transformadores en áreas de gran necesidad médica. En nuestra búsqueda por encontrar nuevos medicamentos, clasificamos constantemente entre las principales empresas del mundo que invierten en investigación desarrollo. Nuestros productos llegan a más de 750 millones de personas en todo el mundo y estamos en nuestro camino por encontrar formas innovadoras de ampliar el acceso a nuestros últimos tratamientos. Alrededor de 109,000 personas de más de 145 nacionalidades trabajan en Novartis. Para mayor información visita www.novartis.com.mx
Karen Springs
American Heart Association
+1 214-706-4831
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter