Coal spilled from train derailment south of Lansing

LANSING—A Canadian Pacific train derailed about 6:40 a.m. today (Wednesday), spilling coal into the Mississippi River.

Ten coal cars derailed, but only one tipped coal into the river. An unknown amount of coal spilled about 4 miles south of Lansing, just south of the Lansing power plant. No fuel or other products were spilled.

Staff from Canadian Pacific Railroad will be working on the derailment all day.

Iowa DNR staff will monitor cleanup activities and consider appropriate enforcement action.

