Portion of lower Salmon River set to close for Chinook fishing June 2

Fishing for Chinook salmon on a portion of the lower Salmon River is closed effectively Thursday, June 2 at the end of fishing hours. This closure is for the portion of the lower Salmon River from the Rice Creek Bridge to Hammer Creek Boat Ramp.

Chinook fishing is still open and bag limits have not changed on the Little Salmon River, as well as upstream of the Hammer Creek Boat Ramp to the boat ramp at Vinegar Creek.

Check out the Chinook Salmon Seasons and Rules page to check the status of all Idaho Chinook salmon fisheries. Seasons can change quickly, so be sure to check the most current reports and restrictions before you head out.