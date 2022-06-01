Fish and Game works with Twin Falls partners to develop a new community fishing location

Fisheries staff from Idaho Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region have been working with Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways and a local citizen to identify and develop a new community fishing pond. The group identified an existing pond, located in the Rock Creek RV Park just upstream from Rock Creek Park in Twin Falls. The small pond sits against a cliff at the southwest end of the RV park.

Catchable rainbow trout were stocked in the pond in 2021 to determine if the spring water was suitable for the fish to survive during the warm summer months.

In 2022, Fish and Game stocked the pond in April and plan to stock it in June as well.

Efforts are underway to bring grass carp into the pond to help control the aquatic vegetation that pops up during the warmer summer months. Moving forward, regional fisheries staff will stock the pond when fish become available and for events such as Free Fishing Day.

Other community fishing opportunities close to Twin Falls include Dierkes Lake, Rock Creek, and the Snake River. Additional local fisheries that are slated to be stocked throughout the summer near Twin Falls include the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area (Riley Pond and Oster Lakes), Filer Ponds, Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir and Crystal Springs Lake (near Niagara Springs Fish Hatchery.

Monthly fish stocking schedules for the Magic Valley Region are posted on the Department’s website.

For more information about fisheries in the Magic Valley Region contact the Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

