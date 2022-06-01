Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,386 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken to Release 2021 International Religious Freedom Report

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver on-camera remarks for the release of the 2021 International Religious Freedom Report on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the U.S. Department of State.

Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain will deliver remarks following Secretary Blinken’s remarks.

Religious freedom is both a core American value and a universal human right.  Mandated by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, the annual International Religious Freedom Report details the status of religious freedom in 200 foreign countries and territories and describes U.S. actions to support religious freedom worldwide.

Instructions for embargoed access to the reports will be sent to members of the press on Thursday, June 2, at 9:30 a.m. The entire report is EMBARGOED until the start of the press briefing. The reports will be available to the public on www.state.gov following the Secretary’s remarks.

This event will be open press and livestreamed on www.state.gov.

Please submit any media inquiries via the web form located on the ‘Information for Journalists’ page on www.state.gov and follow @IRF_Ambassador and @StateIRF on Twitter to learn more about the Department’s efforts to advance religious freedom around the world.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken to Release 2021 International Religious Freedom Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.