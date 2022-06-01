Secretary Blinken to Release 2021 International Religious Freedom Report

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver on-camera remarks for the release of the 2021 International Religious Freedom Report on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the U.S. Department of State.

Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain will deliver remarks following Secretary Blinken’s remarks.

Religious freedom is both a core American value and a universal human right. Mandated by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, the annual International Religious Freedom Report details the status of religious freedom in 200 foreign countries and territories and describes U.S. actions to support religious freedom worldwide.

Instructions for embargoed access to the reports will be sent to members of the press on Thursday, June 2, at 9:30 a.m. The entire report is EMBARGOED until the start of the press briefing. The reports will be available to the public on www.state.gov following the Secretary’s remarks.

This event will be open press and livestreamed on www.state.gov.

This event will be open press and livestreamed on www.state.gov.