Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,380 in the last 365 days.

Minister of National Security meets with Ambassador of Venezuela

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, June 1 - Port of Spain: Minister of National Security the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P. received a courtesy call from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, His Excellency Álvaro Enrique Sánchez Cordero, today, Monday May 16, 2022.

The meeting presented an opportunity for Minister Hinds and His Excellency Cordero, to engage in a cordial discourse on significant areas of mutual strategic interest.

Minister Hinds reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to further advance bilateral relations, and gave the assurance of continued collaboration towards the safety and security of the citizens of both nations. 

The courtesy call took place at the Ministry of National Security Head Office, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. Also in attendance were the Head of the Consular Section of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Port of Spain, Mr. Ricardo Julio Sánchez Niño; Deputy Director of the International Affairs Unit, Ministry of National Security, Major (Ret’d) Richard Lynch; and International Affairs Coordinator, Mr. Jason Camacho. 

 

You just read:

Minister of National Security meets with Ambassador of Venezuela

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.