Minister of National Security meets with Ambassador of Venezuela

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, June 1 - Port of Spain: Minister of National Security the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P. received a courtesy call from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, His Excellency Álvaro Enrique Sánchez Cordero, today, Monday May 16, 2022.

The meeting presented an opportunity for Minister Hinds and His Excellency Cordero, to engage in a cordial discourse on significant areas of mutual strategic interest.

Minister Hinds reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to further advance bilateral relations, and gave the assurance of continued collaboration towards the safety and security of the citizens of both nations.

The courtesy call took place at the Ministry of National Security Head Office, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. Also in attendance were the Head of the Consular Section of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Port of Spain, Mr. Ricardo Julio Sánchez Niño; Deputy Director of the International Affairs Unit, Ministry of National Security, Major (Ret’d) Richard Lynch; and International Affairs Coordinator, Mr. Jason Camacho.