Consultations with the Amalgamated Workers Union (AWU) and the Communications Workers Union (CWU) on the proposed increase in the compulsory age of retirement from 60 to 65 years

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, June 1 - The Honourable Brian Manning M.P., Minister in the Ministry of Finance today, May 18th, 2022, met with representatives of the AWU and CWU to continue discussions on the proposed increase in the compulsory age of retirement from 60 to 65 years.

The Minister, AWU representatives and CWU representatives held fruitful and engaging discussions surrounding the subject matter.

Discussions with other trade union bodies will continue in the near future.

