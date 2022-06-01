Celebrating National Indigenous History Month At The RSM

CANADA, June 1 - Released on June 1, 2022

To celebrate National Indigenous History Month, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) is featuring a number of events recognizing the unique cultures and contributions of the Indigenous people of Saskatchewan.

"National Indigenous History Month is a great opportunity to learn about, share in and appreciate Indigenous culture, traditions and histories, in all its richness and diversity," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "As your provincial museum, the RSM continues to offer new, world-class experiences with dynamic and culturally-appropriate programing for visitors of all ages."

Plains Bison

The Northern Plains peoples' world view was centred around the plains bison. To understand this special relationship, please check out some of the RSM's online videos Buffalo Teachings and Stories and People of the Buffalo Nation part 1 and 2.

Come visit the new exhibit Home: Life in the Anthropocene and see the beautiful bison that comes from the Old Man on His Back Nature Conservancy lands.

Check out Elder Harold Lavallee talking about the importance of June 21, the longest day of the year. Elder Lavallee states that "Grandfather Sun is looking at us." He also speaks about wahkotowin which means "relationships" in Cree.

June represents wahkotowin with our relatives, with the buffalo and with Mother Earth.

These videos will be highlighted on social media and are available on our website: Grade 5-12: Traditional Knowledge Keepers - Royal Saskatchewan Museum (royalsaskmuseum.ca).

The videos are part of the Traditional Knowledge Keepers Program sponsored by Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation.

Empowerment through Music: Brad Bellegarde

Several Grade 5 to 8 classes were selected through a contest to attend a morning of music, learning and empowerment with musician and youth mentor Brad Bellegarde, aka InfoRed.

Students will also visit the RSM's newest gallery - Home: Life in the Anthropocene.

Brad Bellegarde is a CBC Future 40 Award Winner and Neechie Gear Role Model and has been a featured artist at events such as Aboriginal Music Week in Winnipeg, APTN's Aboriginal Day Live and Vancouver's Olympic Games celebrations.

A proud Nakota/Cree member of the Little Black Bear First Nation, Brad Bellegarde calls Regina home.

This event is part of the Traditional Knowledge Keepers Program sponsored by Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation.

National Indigenous Peoples Day - June 21

One of Canada's most recognized Indigenous performers takes centre stage when the Royal Saskatchewan Museum hosts the Solstice Speaker Series sponsored by SGI celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, 2022.

The public event, created in partnership with the Friends of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum, features Saskatchewan actor, musician and producer Erroll Kinistino and the Dog River Band.

Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets can be booked online through the RSM website.

To learn more about the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's programming and world class research, visit royalsaskmuseum.ca

