Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,380 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lee Appoints Dr. Morgan McDonald as Interim Commissioner for Tennessee Department of Health

Wednesday, June 01, 2022 | 02:11pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP, as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), effective Friday, June 3.

“Dr. McDonald is a committed public servant, and I appreciate her continued leadership during this time of transition,” said Lee. “I am confident she will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”

McDonald is the Deputy Commissioner for Population Health at the TDH and formerly served as an Assistant Commissioner and the Deputy Medical Director for Family, Health and Wellness. McDonald earned her undergraduate and medical degrees from Vanderbilt University and completed her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

McDonald will serve until a permanent commissioner is named.

###

You just read:

Gov. Lee Appoints Dr. Morgan McDonald as Interim Commissioner for Tennessee Department of Health

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.