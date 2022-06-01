Submit Release
Appeals court to hold formal swearing-in ceremony for Judge Cristian M. Stevens


1 June 2022



Stevens received both his bachelor of arts, magna cum laude, and his law degree, cum laude, from the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he was editor-in-chief of the Missouri Law Review. Prior to his appointment to the court of appeals, Stevens served as first assistant attorney general and deputy attorney general for the criminal division in the Missouri attorney general’s office. He is a former assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. Stevens was engaged in private practice after he clerked for the Honorable Pasco M. Bowman II, chief judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.  


Stevens is a member of the Missouri and Illinois bars, the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, the St. Louis County Bar Association, the Federal Bar Association, and the bars of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit and the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. He also is a member of the Backstoppers Inc. and the Whitehouse Retreat, St. Louis Jesuit House of Retreats.  He and his wife, Leigh Svetanics Stevens, are past licensed foster parents with the Missouri children’s division.  


The Honorable Thomas C. Albus, circuit judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit (St. Louis County), will serve as master of ceremonies. The chief judge of the Court of Appeals, the Honorable Sherri Sullivan, will preside. Attorney Christopher J. Petri, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former United States Attorney Thomas E. Dittmeier will speak at the ceremony. The Honorable William M. Corrigan Jr., also a circuit judge in the 21st circuit and past president of The Missouri Bar, will administer the oath of office.



Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300


