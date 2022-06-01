Virginia Department of Corrections Prepares for Summer Temperatures

Press Release June 01, 2022

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its staff and more than 24,000 inmates. As the summer months begin, this includes preparations for warm weather-related conditions in the Department’s facilities.

Approximately 77 percent of the Department’s inmates and Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) probationers are housed in buildings with air conditioning. The Department is taking significant steps to ensure the remaining 23 percent are provided ample heat mitigation resources, including the installation of fans and providing extra ice and water pouches, as well as adjustments to scheduling and the location of some activities to accommodate for high temperatures. Misting fans are also used by several facilities, as well as smoke exhaust fans to increase airflow.

All VADOC facilities constructed since 1990 have had air conditioning integrated into their design. For older facilities, which were not designed for air conditioning per the Virginia Administration Code in effect at that time, VADOC is exploring the use of temporary portable A/C units, as well as working to install permanent solutions.

Work has been completed on a $500,000 upgrade for Haynesville Correctional Unit 17 to install air conditioning. Similar projects will begin soon on renovations for Wise Correctional Unit 18 and Halifax Correctional Unit 23.

VADOC is closely monitoring the availability of capital improvement funds for State Fiscal Year 2023 and hopes to address further heat-related renovations in additional facilities over the next year.

Staff will be conducting temperature checks multiple times per day to ensure all VADOC facilities stay within safe ranges and that all heat mitigation equipment is functioning properly. The Department will continue to follow American Correctional Association (ACA) standards for heat mitigation and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance on ice handling and distribution.