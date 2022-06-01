Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Investment Subcommittee Announces June MeetingMay27

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (May 27, 2022) — The Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Investment Subcommittee will meet Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. MT.

During this meeting, five applications will be reviewed for funding recommendations to the IGEM Council.

Idaho Commerce manages the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) commercialization grant program which awards $950,000 in state funding to projects between Idaho university and industry partners geared toward commercialization initiatives. The IGEM Investment Subcommittee, comprised of both IGEM Council and non-council members, provides strategic direction and recommendations to the IGEM Council.

Interested parties and members of the public can participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Department of Commerce, Clearwater Conference room, located at 700 W. State Street in Boise, Idaho 83702.

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

To learn more about IGEM, visit http://igem.idaho.gov.

###