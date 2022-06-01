Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 3.0 Percent

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary April job estimates show an increase 14,700 jobs for a total of 2,697,600 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 14,600 jobs, while the public sector increased by 100 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted April 2022 unemployment rate was 3.0 percent, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the revised March 2022 rate of 3.5 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in April 2021, which was 1.8 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 3.0 percent.



Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for April 2022 was 2,689,100, of which 2,608,200 were employed and 81,000 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 3.0 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 2,993,600, of which 2,909,900 were employed and 83,700 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.8 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,376,200, of which 3,274,900 were employed and 101,300 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.0 percent. For the month, the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.5 percentage points and the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area decreased by 0.6 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.



Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 29,700, while the number of employed increased by 77,700, and the number of unemployed decreased by 47,900. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 33,900, while the number of employed increased by 91,000, and the number of unemployed decreased by 57,200. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 40,700, while the number of employed increased by 104,500 and the number of unemployed decreased by 63,800. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division decline by 1.8 percentage points, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area decreased by 1.9 percentage points, while the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring declined by 2.0 percentage points from a year ago.



Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 14,700 jobs. The private sector increased by 14,600 jobs, while the public sector increased by 100 jobs over-the-month. Five private sectors had over the month job gains. Job gains were registered in manufacturing (200 jobs); professional and business services (1,400 jobs); educational and health services (4,600 jobs); leisure and hospitality (8,700 jobs) and other services (1,800 jobs). Four private sectors had over-the-month job losses. The job decreases were registered in mining, logging, and construction (-700 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (-700 jobs); information (-400 jobs) and financial activities (-300 jobs). Government overall increased by 100 jobs over the month. The federal government decreased 600 jobs, state government increased by 300 jobs and the local government increased by 400 jobs. During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 84,600 jobs. The private sector increased by 82,100 jobs, while the public sector increased by 2,500 jobs. Job increases were registered in manufacturing (400 jobs); mining, logging & construction (300 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (10,800 jobs); information (600 jobs) professional and business services (13,800 jobs); educational and health services (4,800 jobs); leisure and hospitality services (50,500 jobs) and other services (3,200 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in financial activities (-2,300 jobs). Government overall increased by 2,500 jobs. Federal government shows a decrease of 2,500 jobs, State government decreased 400 jobs and the local government increased 5,400 jobs.



Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock, and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.



The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).



Data reflects the 2021 annual benchmark revisions.

