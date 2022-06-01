Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,376 in the last 365 days.

$700 Million Drawdown of New U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

In the three months since it launched its unprovoked and brutal further invasion of Ukraine, Russia has consistently failed to meet its strategic objectives.  The Kremlin has succeeded only in devastating communities, brutalizing civilians, disrupting Ukraine’s agriculture, and threatening global food security by blocking Ukrainian ports.  The will of Ukraine’s courageous forces to defend their country is admirable, and Ukraine has shown it will never be subjugated to Russia.

Pursuant to a delegation from the President, I am authorizing our eleventh drawdown of arms and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine’s defense, valued at up to $700 million.  This will bring total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine to approximately $4.6 billion since Russia launched its brutal and unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

This support is part of more than $40 billion in new funding to support the U.S. response to the crisis in Ukraine made available by the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, recently approved by Congress with broad bipartisan support and signed into law by the President on May 21.  The Act provides continued military assistance, including $8 billion in drawdown authority and another $10 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine and countries impacted by the situation in Ukraine, while demonstrating our steadfast resolve to surge security, economic, and humanitarian support.  U.S. military assistance will strengthen Ukraine’s position to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, secure victories on the battlefield, and ultimately strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table.

The people of Ukraine continue to fight to defend a democratic Ukraine that is free to determine its own future.  The United States, together with our Allies and partners, will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

You just read:

$700 Million Drawdown of New U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.