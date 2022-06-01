$700 Million Drawdown of New U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

In the three months since it launched its unprovoked and brutal further invasion of Ukraine, Russia has consistently failed to meet its strategic objectives. The Kremlin has succeeded only in devastating communities, brutalizing civilians, disrupting Ukraine’s agriculture, and threatening global food security by blocking Ukrainian ports. The will of Ukraine’s courageous forces to defend their country is admirable, and Ukraine has shown it will never be subjugated to Russia.

Pursuant to a delegation from the President, I am authorizing our eleventh drawdown of arms and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine’s defense, valued at up to $700 million. This will bring total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine to approximately $4.6 billion since Russia launched its brutal and unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

This support is part of more than $40 billion in new funding to support the U.S. response to the crisis in Ukraine made available by the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, recently approved by Congress with broad bipartisan support and signed into law by the President on May 21. The Act provides continued military assistance, including $8 billion in drawdown authority and another $10 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine and countries impacted by the situation in Ukraine, while demonstrating our steadfast resolve to surge security, economic, and humanitarian support. U.S. military assistance will strengthen Ukraine’s position to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, secure victories on the battlefield, and ultimately strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table.

The people of Ukraine continue to fight to defend a democratic Ukraine that is free to determine its own future. The United States, together with our Allies and partners, will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.