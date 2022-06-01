Travel of Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Sung Kim to Seoul

U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Seoul June 2-4. Special Representative Sung Kim and Japanese Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro will participate in a trilateral meeting hosted by Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn. Together they will discuss a broad range of issues including the international community’s response to the DPRK’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile launches and the COVID-19 outbreak in the DPRK. Special Representative Sung Kim will also reiterate the U.S. commitment to seeking dialogue with the DPRK, while also continuing work with the international community to address the DPRK’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

Special Representative Sung Kim’s travel to Seoul underscores the importance of ongoing close U.S. collaboration with the ROK and Japan on DPRK issues as we seek to advance complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.