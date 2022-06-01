Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,370 in the last 365 days.

Travel of Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Sung Kim to Seoul

U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Seoul June 2-4.  Special Representative Sung Kim and Japanese Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro will participate in a trilateral meeting hosted by Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn.  Together they will discuss a broad range of issues including the international community’s response to the DPRK’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile launches and the COVID-19 outbreak in the DPRK.  Special Representative Sung Kim will also reiterate the U.S. commitment to seeking dialogue with the DPRK, while also continuing work with the international community to address the DPRK’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

Special Representative Sung Kim’s travel to Seoul underscores the importance of ongoing close U.S. collaboration with the ROK and Japan on DPRK issues as we seek to advance complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

You just read:

Travel of Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Sung Kim to Seoul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.