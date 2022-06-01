Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,370 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Attorney General Secures Conviction on Hallowell Tax Evasion Case

MAINE, June 1 - Back to current news.

June 1, 2022
Attorney General's Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:  Danna Hayes (danna.hayes@maine.gov)

 

 

Office of the Attorney General Secures Conviction on Hallowell Tax Evasion Case

Owner of Hallowell Business Underreported Over $20k in Sales Tax Revenue

 

AUGUSTA – On May 19, Augusta resident Krystal Lavallee, 43, was convicted in the Kennebec County Unified Criminal Docket of three counts of evasion of sales tax and one count of theft by misapplication of sales tax. Ms. Lavallee owned and operated Brews N’ Views, a Hallowell restaurant and bar, from 2015 through 2017. During that time, Ms. Lavallee consistently underreported the business’s sales when she filed Maine sales tax returns, reporting just $37,000 in sales over a nearly three-year period. Investigators with Maine Revenue Services’ Criminal Investigations Unit determined that her actual sales amounts were ten times the amounts reported on these sales tax returns. This resulted in her underreporting the amount of sales tax she was required to collect from customers. In total, Ms. Lavallee underreported the business’s obligation to collect and pay over to Maine Revenue Services more than $24,000 in sales tax. 

Ms. Lavallee will serve 45 days in jail and pay $30,735.94 in restitution, a figure that includes accrued interest. She also will be placed on probation for one year.  

Attorney General Aaron Frey commented, “Maine depends on its business owners to deal honestly in collecting and reporting sales tax. I appreciate the hard work of the Criminal Division and Maine Revenue Services in securing this conviction.” 

This case was investigated by Maine Revenue Services’ Criminal Investigations Unit. Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth T. Weyl handled this matter for the Attorney General’s Criminal Division.

 

###

You just read:

Office of the Attorney General Secures Conviction on Hallowell Tax Evasion Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.