Virginia War Memorial Announces 2022 Marocchi Memorial Scholarship Recipients Graduating Seniors from Charlottesville and Henrico County Recognized »

Marocchi Memorial Scholarship recipients Danielle Kruise and Yanik Alex Brandon with Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears during 2022 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

The Virginia War Memorial has announced the 2022 recipients of its Marocchi Memorial Scholarships. Receiving $2,500 college scholarships each are:

Danielle Kruise , a graduating senior at Hermitage High School in Henrico County, Va., who will attend Liberty University this fall and enroll in the U.S. Air Force ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) program;

Yanik Alex Brandon, a graduating senior at Charlottesville High School in Charlottesville, Va., who will attend Virginia Tech this fall and enroll in the U.S. Army ROTC program.

Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director of the Virginia War Memorial, recognized both scholarship recipients at the 66th annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony in Richmond on May 30.

“We are always proud to honor our Marocchi Scholarship winners during the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony,” said Dr. Mountcastle. “These young men and women represent the ideal of service to our Nation, which is first and foremost on our minds on this very special day.”

The scholarship was established in memory of the late Rear Admiral John Marocchi of Rappahannock County, Va. by his family and other donors and are administered by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.

Admiral Marocchi served in the United States Navy for decades in a career that spanned World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart, Legion of Merit and was one the few Navy officers to complete Army Airborne training. He was also a member of the Virginia War Memorial Board of Trustees for over fifteen years.

Marocchi Memorial Scholarships are awarded annually by the Virginia War Memorial. Students enrolled in the senior class of an accredited public or private high school or home school program in the Commonwealth of Virginia and who are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident at the time of application may apply.

Applicants must also plan to pursue a program of study in a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program at a Virginia public or private university that will lead to service in the Armed Forces of the United States. He or she must also possess an unweighted minimum Grade Point Average (G.P.A.) of 2.75. A committee reviews the applications and chooses the top applicant or applicants. Since 2021, Marocchi Memorial Scholarships are also available to Virginia students currently enrolled in a Virginia college or university and are currently participating in a ROTC program.

Applications for the 2023 Marocchi Memorial Scholarships will open in September 2022.

Complete details, including application forms and a list of required documents, are available online at https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/ or by contacting James Triesler, Virginia War Memorial Director of Education at james.triesler@dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.

The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.