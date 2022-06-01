Indie Amor En 266 Millas Announced As Official Selection At ﻿Dances With Films

Amor En 266 Millas -WORLD Premiere I Dances With Films- THU JUN 16 @ 9:15PM (Top L-R) Actors Fernanda Romero & Eli Kay (Bottom L-R) Benji Lopez (Director), Mathew Kodath (Producer)

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guacamaya Films (Honduras/Puerto Rico), helmed by producer Mathew Kodath and director Benji Lopez announced their indie film Amor En 266 Millas is an Official Selection at the Dances With Films Festival. The world premiere of the feature length film will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2022, 9:15 p.m. at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

The road trip genre film is the story of Marcos, a divorced man who finds himself broke and stuck in his job. Armed with an idea, he sets out on a journey to achieve his dreams. His younger brother and sister-in-law plot to change his plans with an adventure across 266 Miles in the high desert that will be life-changing for all of them.

“I am very excited for this release and to finally see the people 's reaction at the theater. Filming A266 in Los Angeles with this amazingly talented cast & crew was a unique experience. This film marks an important point in time where my life took a turn and is a very personal piece for me.” Said Director Benji Lopez

Producer Mathew Kodath added: “AMOR EN 266 MILLAS is the culmination of 12 years of creating movies and original content that have made an impact at the box office in Central America and Puerto Rico. A266 represented a unique opportunity for us to step outside the producing comfort zones of our local markets in Puerto Rico, Honduras and El Salvador, to deliver a universally relatable narrative that can be enjoyed by audiences all over the world. Guacamaya Films is thrilled to be able to do our world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre at DWF. We are glad we waited.”

The film stars Fernanda Romero (The Eye), Eli Cay (Simone), Laura Aleman (Runner, Runner) and Luis Omar O’Farrill (Fantasy Island)

The film was written by Benji Lopez (QuienPaga La Cuenta, Mixtape) and Jennifer Gomez Castillo. (Vida, American Dreams).

It was directed by Benji Lopez and produced by Mathew Kodath (Amor y Frijoles, Quien Paga La Cuenta) and Saray D. Guidetti (Supergirl.)

Fernanda Romero is represented by Agency For The Performing Arts (APA) & Revenant Entertainment, Eli Cay is repped by Class Celebridades, Laura Aleman is repped by Agency For The Performing Arts (APA) and Benedetti Entertainment.

