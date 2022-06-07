Blueprint Software Systems Wins Gold in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards
Company’s Automation Re-platforming Solution Recognized for New Product of the YearTORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueprint Software Systems – a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to help large organizations understand and improve their business processes – wins Gold in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards in the category of New Product of the Year, IT software. These global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.
Blueprint’s automation re-platforming solution enables organizations to redeploy and improve existing automations from legacy RPA platforms to new intelligent automation platforms seamlessly, securely, and without manual recoding.
“We’re proud to have been named a Gold winner in this year’s IT World Award,” says Dan Shimmerman, president and CEO, Blueprint. “This recognition is a testament to the work we’ve done to help large organizations modernize massive automation estates from one major RPA platform to another while optimizing their portfolio of automated processes, saving them thousands of hours of recoding time and millions of dollars in maintenance costs – and ultimately feeling better about their RPA buying decision.”
More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Information Technology World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
Blueprint’s re-platforming solution was also recently named a finalist in Fintech Future’s 2022 Banking Tech Awards USA. The awards, which recognize “outstanding achievements and successes in the banking and fintech industry” recognized Blueprint in the “Excellence in Tech – Tech of the Future” category.
About Blueprint
Blueprint Software Systems is a global software company that helps enterprise organizations understand and improve how their business operates. Blueprint enables consolidated visibility and analysis across all processes within an organization, and provides the critical insights needed to identify improvement opportunities and then execute them with speed and precision. This enables more strategic decision-making, and dramatically reduces the time, cost, and effort associated with process analysis and optimization.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
