PLDO Attorneys Honored with 2022 “Professional Excellence in Law” Awards by Rhode Island Monthly
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) announced that several PLDO attorneys in multiple practice areas have been honored with 2022 “Professional Excellence in Law” awards by Rhode Island Monthly. The recognition is based on peer evaluation and professional achievement, and distinguishes the honorees as among the top 5% of Rhode Island lawyers. Attorneys and their practice area for which they were recognized include the following:
-Gene M. Carlino, Partner – Wills, Trusts and Estates
-Kas R. DeCarvalho, Partner – Business Law
-William P. Devereaux, Principal – Criminal Defense
-William E. O’Gara, Principal – Labor and Employment
-Aaron L. Weisman – Partner, Appellate Law
Founded in 2006, PLDO is a full-service, multi-state law firm with a business platform that is innovative, incorporates advanced technology in servicing clients, and relies upon a team approach to problem-solving for clients. PLDO has distinguished itself as one of the top-ranked law firms in the region and is annually selected as among the “Best Law Firms” in America by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®. Many PLDO attorneys are consistently honored as “Best Lawyers” in Rhode Island and Massachusetts by their peers and clients and have been recognized with the Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent rating, which is the highest level of achievement for professional skill and integrity.
PLDO clients include closely-held businesses, public companies, health care providers, public finance entities, nonprofit organizations, municipalities, software developers, universities, developers, construction companies, high-net-worth individuals, as well as emerging businesses including the cannabis industry. The attorneys have extensive experience in the areas of administrative law, business law, special masterships, civil litigation, public finance, estate planning, probate administration, criminal defense-white collar, data protection and cyber law, health care law, trust litigation, employment law, real estate development and commercial lending.
For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O’GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include corporate and business law, employment law, civil litigation, special masterships, health care law, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, criminal defense-white collar, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation, and real estate and commercial lending. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
Clare Eckert
-Gene M. Carlino, Partner – Wills, Trusts and Estates
-Kas R. DeCarvalho, Partner – Business Law
-William P. Devereaux, Principal – Criminal Defense
-William E. O’Gara, Principal – Labor and Employment
-Aaron L. Weisman – Partner, Appellate Law
Founded in 2006, PLDO is a full-service, multi-state law firm with a business platform that is innovative, incorporates advanced technology in servicing clients, and relies upon a team approach to problem-solving for clients. PLDO has distinguished itself as one of the top-ranked law firms in the region and is annually selected as among the “Best Law Firms” in America by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®. Many PLDO attorneys are consistently honored as “Best Lawyers” in Rhode Island and Massachusetts by their peers and clients and have been recognized with the Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent rating, which is the highest level of achievement for professional skill and integrity.
PLDO clients include closely-held businesses, public companies, health care providers, public finance entities, nonprofit organizations, municipalities, software developers, universities, developers, construction companies, high-net-worth individuals, as well as emerging businesses including the cannabis industry. The attorneys have extensive experience in the areas of administrative law, business law, special masterships, civil litigation, public finance, estate planning, probate administration, criminal defense-white collar, data protection and cyber law, health care law, trust litigation, employment law, real estate development and commercial lending.
For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O’GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include corporate and business law, employment law, civil litigation, special masterships, health care law, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, criminal defense-white collar, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation, and real estate and commercial lending. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
Clare Eckert
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara LLC
email us here