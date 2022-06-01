Wells of Life Run4Water 2022 Will Help 50,000 People Receive Clean Water
Run4Water 2022 features a morning full of family fun, exercise and giving the life-changing gift of hope.
This event symbolizes the distance that mothers and children walk every single day to gather contaminated water just to survive.”IRVINE, CA, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wells of Life, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian organization based in Irvine, Calif., will host Run4Water 2022 on Saturday, June 11 at Laguna Niguel Regional Park in Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Run4Water 2022, the 8th annual 5K Run/1K Walk, has a goal to raise $200,000 which will restore 50 water wells for people in need of clean water in rural Uganda. Since one well provides clean water for 1,000 people, all funds raised during Run4Water 2022 will provide clean water for 50,000 people who would otherwise source their drinking water from contaminated ponds.
“This event symbolizes the distance that mothers and children walk every single day to gather contaminated water just to survive,” said Nick Jordan, Wells of Life founder and CEO. “Solving the global water crisis is both the greatest challenge and the greatest opportunity our world has today. Every dollar raised at Run4Water provides clean water for families which improves both health and hygiene while creating a safer community and more sustainable society.”
Participants actively raising funds for this year’s Run4Water include Sister Joan Hogan, an 88-year-old nun and Wells of Life ambassador, as well as a team of students from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. as the school makes its debut in this charitable annual Orange County event. JSerra students are hoping to challenge the Run4Water record of most money raised at $24,000 which was set four years ago by students from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif.
“It feels great knowing that so many people want to do good in the world by raising funds that are positively changing lives,” said Jordan. “Run4Water is such a special event because where else can you help 50,000 people in one morning simply by running or walking for an hour?”
Run4Water 2022 features a morning full of family fun, exercise and giving the life-changing gift of hope. The Platinum sponsor is Farmer's & Merchant's Bank. Gold level event sponsors include Sperry Commercial, Applied Medical, JLC Associates, Inc., Hedges Family Foundation, Robinson Roofing, Farmer's Insurance, and Music Vault Academy. Silver level event sponsors include Pacific Advanced Civil Engineering, Inc. (PACE) and Martin Investment Properties, and Westport Properties.
Event check-in on June 11 begins at 8:00 a.m. Longtime Southern California news anchor and BEONDTV host Carlos Amezcua will officially start the race at 9:00 a.m. The run/walk is expected to finish around 10:00 a.m. with an awards program and announcements beginning immediately afterward. The race starts and finishes at Laguna Niguel Regional Park located at 28241 La Paz Road in Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Post-race entertainment is set to include a special performance by Laguna Beach, Calif. recording artist Dominique Ilie who will debut his newest release.
Wells of Life has a mission to provide rural Ugandans access to safe, clean water through the installation or restoration of sustainable borehole water wells and WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) educational programs. For more information about Wells of Life, visit wellsoflife.org and for additional details on Run4Water 2022, visit run4water.rallybound.org. Enter WATER10 for a $10 discount on registration.
About Wells of Life
Wells of Life is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian organization whose mission is to provide rural Ugandans access to safe, clean water through the installation or restoration of sustainable borehole water wells and WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) educational programs. Thanks to Wells of Life supporters, water wells are collectively serving more than 820,000 people.
Based in Irvine, Calif., the organization has been in operation since 2008 and is marching toward one million people served. For more information about Wells of Life, go to wellsoflife.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.
