CosmeDocs Reveals 60% of People get Botox Simply for Workplace Appearances

Based on a recent survey by the company, 90% of those respondents live within London postcodes.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CosmeDocs is making a stunning revelation that 60% of people get Botox treatments simply to look good for their jobs – and most of them live and work in London.CosmeDocs is a range of private, specialist clinics spread across the United Kingdom, offering a wide variety of effective cosmetic treatments at highly competitive prices. The company’s journey started in 2007, from a single clinic in Harley Street, London, to multiple cosmetic clinical centres in Derby, Nottingham, Portsmouth, and Windsor in the UK, as well as an overseas clinic in Dubai, U.A.E. Additionally, CosmeDocs acts as a teaching institute, training doctors, dentists, and nurses from around the world. The company is the first clinic to adopt this type of fellowship programme and it is already a resounding success.In the company’s latest news, CosmeDocs recently conducted a survey of its clients (both in-clinic and online) that showed 60% of them get Botox treatments solely for workplace reasons. The survey garnered a response from 1668 people, with 90% of them living within London postcodes.“We have been in the forefront of providing treatments for a medical/psychological benefit by doctors who assess clients psychologically and ascertain if mental/physical benefit will be gained from a treatment,” says founder of CosmeDocs, Dr. Ahmed Haq. “Based on the recent survey we conducted, it is clear now, more than ever, that the importance of physical appearance on psychology cannot be underestimated. Fortunately, we are here to help our clients get a much-needed boost of confidence in the workplace in a safe, effective, and reputable way.”For more information about CosmeDocs, please visit https://www.cosmedocs.com/ About CosmeDocsCosmeDocs was founded by Dr. Ahmed Haq, an extensively experienced practitioner who is a graduate of The Royal College of Surgeons Medical School and member of the British Association of Cosmetic Doctors. He specialises in a variety of non-surgical aesthetic treatments, especially advanced injectable procedures, and has trained for a range of surgical specialties during his time in the NHS.Over the past 8 years, Dr. Haq has received widespread recognition, both for his highly regarded work in complex facial contouring and non-surgical jaw reduction, as well as his valuable contributions at various conferences and workshops, both nationally and internationally. He leads the in-house team at CosmeDocs, and trains cosmetic physicians in advanced techniques at the Harley Street Institute.The CosmeDocs team specialises in, and offers, an array of surgical and non-surgical procedures, designed to address a host of problems, ranging from ageing and wrinkles to hair loss and excessive fat, and from acne and scars to wide jaws and loss of facial volume. Additionally, CosmeDocs recently launched its sister company, Glow & Go, to provide high street aesthetic and laser treatments to the masses in a safe and comfortable environment. Glow & Go is growing so rapidly that it boasts franchises in Lahore, Islamabad, with new offices opening in the UAE this year.