Assistant Attorney General, Agency of Transportation Legal Unit

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office seeks a talented and motivated assistant attorney general to join the team providing legal services to the second largest agency in State government. The Agency of Transportation (AOT) directly serves all Vermonters by maintaining the State’s transportation infrastructure including highway, rail and aviation assets, as well as the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The position is located at Barre City Place in downtown Barre, VT, approximately six miles from the state capitol, Montpelier.

Legal work as an assistant attorney general with AOT involves a diverse practice and presents the opportunity to do meaningful work in a collegial and supportive environment. Typical work in the AOT Legal Unit includes general counseling, and litigation in the areas of real property law, environmental law, energy law, tort law, contract law, administrative law, motor vehicle law, railroad law, aviation law, construction law, occupational safety and health law, employment law, and civil rights law. The general counseling work also involves advising on transportation policies, legislation, administrative rulemaking, federal regulations affecting transportation, grants, and other agreements. Members of the AOT Legal Unit may appear in federal and state courts, as well as administrative forums, including district environmental commissions for the Natural Resources Board, the Public Utility Commission, and the Transportation Board.

Litigation experience is preferred, and a familiarity with public sector contract law, administrative law, environmental law, construction law or transportation law will be favorably considered. New attorneys will also be considered and can expect to gain experience with strong mentorship, if selected. Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar or be able to gain this status in a reasonable amount of time after selection.

This position is an exempt full-time position and salary will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. The State of Vermont offers a benefit package rivaling any employer in Vermont, which includes a top-notch health care plan, generous sick and annual leave and employer contribution to pension plans. Further, the Attorney General’s Office recognizes the importance of a healthy work-life balance and supports the use of flexible workplace arrangements in accordance with the Office’s policies.

Please submit resume, references, and writing sample by email to Deb Matthews: Deborah.Matthews@vermont.gov. Please reference the job title “Assistant Attorney General/Vermont Agency of Transportation” with your application.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office celebrates diversity and is committed to providing an environment of mutual respect and meaningful inclusion that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The Attorney General’s Office does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership, past or present military service, membership in an employee organization, family medical history or genetic information, or family or parental status. Employment decisions are merit-based. Retaliatory adverse employment actions are forbidden.

Last modified: June 1, 2022