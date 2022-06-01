Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Vic­to­ri­ous Again: Court Green-Lights Texas Suit Against Biden Administration

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton applauds a Texas federal district court’s decision to deny the Biden Administration’s motion to dismiss Texas’s lawsuit against the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The suit challenges EEOC’s guidance mandating mixed-use bathrooms, gender pronouns, and dress codes in the workplace, as well as the Health and Human Services’ guidance against Texas’s child abuse laws and so-called sex-change procedures.  

Although President Biden threatened Texas with lawsuits and the loss of federal healthcare funding if it did not change its laws, the Administration argued to the court that the state’s challenge is premature because President Biden’s threatened enforcement actions and loss of funds have not yet taken effect. But Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk agreed with Texas, saying that the Administration’s actions exceed the limits of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County. Texas’s lawsuit will therefore move forward. 

“The Biden Administration’s constant attack on Texas values will not be met without a fight,” Attorney General Paxton said. “We stand by the law of the land and will not bend to Biden’s empty threats that twist the U.S. Constitution. I will protect our children from life-altering procedures that put their lives at risk. Texans will not be bullied to adopt the Biden Administration’s sexual ideology. I look forward to our day in court.” 

