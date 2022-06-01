Metro Vancouver REALTORS® honoured for their rapid response during BC’s flooding disaster

REBGV honoured REALTORS® Ron Basra and Phil Moore with the REALTORS Care® Award for providing aid to people devastated by the BC floods in 2021.

Ron and Phil are community champions with a bias toward action. Their efforts helped thousands of British Columbians in their greatest hour of need.” — Daniel John

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) honoured REALTORS® Ron Basra and Phil Moore with the REALTORS Care® Award this week for providing aid to people devastated by the flooding across BC in 2021.

The REALTORS Care® Award honours Metro Vancouver Realtors who demonstrate a sustained commitment to charitable, fundraising or volunteer activities that strengthen communities and support people in need.

As soon as Ron Basra, RE/MAX Select Realty in Vancouver, and Phil Moore, RE/MAX Crest Realty in Burnaby, realized the extent of the disaster last November, they sprang into action. They reached out to their colleagues in real estate and made appeals to their social media contacts for donations of food and other supplies. At the same time, they coordinated the delivery of donations, a difficult task since most roads were washed out.

Donations of food, clothing, and other goods started to pour in from Realtors, clients, friends, and others.

Within days, Basra and Moore fundraised $47,000 and delivered nearly 30 tons of food and supplies to flood-stricken communities. These goods were delivered by 46 helicopter trips and three truckloads.

“Ron and Phil are community champions with a bias toward action,” said Daniel John, Chair, REBGV. “Within hours of learning about last year’s flooding disaster, Basra and Moore took action and their efforts helped thousands of British Columbians in their greatest hour of need.”

Please join us in congratulating Ron Basra and Phill Moore for earning this well-deserved honour!

Here are pictures of this year’s REALTORS Care® Award recipients, Ron Basra and Phil Moore.



-30-

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is an association representing more than 14,000 REALTORS® and their companies. The Board provides a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®. For more information on real estate, statistics, and buying or selling a home, contact a local REALTOR® or visit www.rebgv.org.