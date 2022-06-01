Mighty Dog Roofing Opens Doors in Wichita - Now Available for Roof Repair, Installation, Inspection, and More

/EIN News/ -- Wichita, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wichita, Kansas -

Wichita, KS: Mighty Dog Roofing has just opened a new location in Wichita, Kansas on East Kellog Drive. This new Mighty Dog Roofing location will provide all the necessary roof services, including repairs and inspections, as well as roof replacements for the entire Wichita region.

This is the most recent addition to Mighty Dog Roofing in the Midwest, following a second branch in Kansas City to better serve Kansas residents. Matt Goodson, the local owner and operator of this Wichita roofing company, provides clients with local professionals that have dealt with midwestern weather conditions and roofing demands.

Mighty Dog Roofing is a franchise headquartered in Omaha that is rapidly expanding throughout the country, where it offers high-quality roofing and home repairs. The expansion of this new facility will allow the company to meet the growing need for roof repair and other house upkeep services, as well as provide Kansas residents with fresh roofs before they sell their homes.

Mighty Dog Roofing's goal is to offer cutting-edge technology, exceptional customer service, and a fair price to residents of the region. This implies less time spent dealing with red tape, faster access to assistance, and no unexpected expenses.

Customers in the Wichita area may try out various tile, shingle, or slate colors on their home's roof or siding using computer-generated pictures and photos of their own property. This allows homeowners to avoid common blunders while achieving precisely what they desire.

The team also uses drones to inspect houses and roofs for damage, which saves customers time and money and protects the company's personnel.

According to recent data, property owners in the region are investing more money in their houses, businesses, and commercial structures than ever before. In today's market, homes should be viewed as a long-term investment, therefore basic maintenance, repair, and improvement should be done to preserve value and boost appeal. This is where Mighty Dog Roofing comes in to provide world-class roofing services that will not only preserve but also enhance the value of your property.

The local presence of Mighty Dog Roofing in Kansas means that expert roof installation, repair, and house improvement services are available to meet these demands at an affordable cost.

For over 25 years, the team has taught and certified specialists in roof repair and replacement, siding installation, windows, and other residential and commercial structures. Every successful Mighty Dog project is "paw stamped" with a warranty that it exceeds its clients' ambitious standards from the start.

After the job is done, Mighty Dog Roofing offers a guarantee to customers to give them peace of mind that they received a fair value for their money. The guarantee's Watchdog does an annual maintenance checkup on behalf of the guarantee, assuring a healthy long-term roof.

Slate roof tiles, wood shakes, copper gutters, vinyl siding, steel siding, and aluminum windows are covered by the manufacturer's warranty on all Mighty Dog products.

Mighty Dog Roofing of Wichita team is available and ready to provide exceptional customer service through attentive care, attention to detail, and excellent craftsmanship.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1Wt4kb0VAA

If those who are interested are ready to get started on that long-postponed roofing, gutter, siding, or windows replacement project, contact the professionals through their website or phone at 316-800-5941.

For more information about Mighty Dog Roofing of Wichita, contact the company here:



Mighty Dog Roofing of Wichita

Matt Goodson

831-234-6757

mgoodson@mightydogroofing.com

5025 E Kellogg Dr, Suite 100. Wichita, KS, 67218

Matt Goodson