Portfolio Of 26 .AE Domain Brands Available, Featuring Traveler.ae, Bets.ae, Borrow.ae, Holdings.ae, CreditScore.ae +++
Destinations, Manage, Retailers, Businesses, Corporation, Pros, Clients, and ‘Other’ Category Killer Generic .AE Brand Names Available.
Each name in this portfolio is priced in the low- to mid-5 figures; basically pennies on the dollar versus the .com exact name. ”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geocentric Media, Inc is excited to announce that they will be offering this 26 brand name domain portfolio, all utilizing the .AE domain extension. CEO, Fred Mercaldo states, “The majority of these names would normally be million-dollar names in the .com sector; these brands provide major opportunities for existing businesses that do not have the budget to make 7 figure acquisitions, however still have a need to obtain the best, short descriptive digital brand to promote their business. We always like to provide value, and being able to offer quality brands at a fraction of their potential worth always appeals to us.”
— Fred Mercaldo, CEO Geocentric Media
.AE is the country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for the United Arab Emirates. While there are currently no restrictions pertaining to the use of the .AE extension, these names are perfect for businesses either already doing business in the Middle East, or desiring to enter the lucrative markets in the United Arab Emirates.
The individual names in the portfolio are:
Traveler.ae
Destinations.ae
Corporation.ae
Corporations.ae
Utilities.ae
ExoticCar.ae
Exotics.ae
Bets.ae
Derby.ae
Athletics.ae
Businesses.ae
Pros.ae
Member.ae
CreditScore.ae
Muslims.ae
Wager.ae
Borrow.ae
Retailer.ae
Clients.ae
Manage.ae
Holdings.ae
Wagers.ae
Athletic.ae
Borrowing.ae
Retailers.ae
Mercaldo also states: “While we are primarily a brokerage that specializes in major Cities and Regions (NewYork.com, TheMiddleEast.com, TheUnitedStates.com, Houston.com, Denver.com and 50+++ other brands) we do occasionally accept the brokerage responsibilities on one- and two-word strong generic names, normally in the .com space. However, we know opportunities and bargains when we see them! Companies will be able to acquire these names as an entire portfolio, or individually. Each name in this portfolio is priced in the low- to mid-5 figures; basically pennies on the dollar versus the .com exact name. The ability to strengthen your presence in the Middle East with a premium .AE name, or enter the market with the right .ae domain name is extremely compelling. Our professional outreach will soon begin, but we urge any businesses that could utilize these brands to reach out to us immediately to acquire your brand/vertical. We fully expect these brand names to sell quickly.”
Currently, over 90,000 domain names are registered with the .AE extension, and are extremely popular in the region. Between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the wealth that these domain brands will reach in the United Arab Emirates is second to none.
For immediate information, reach out to either Carrie Rinderknecht Carrie@GeocentricMedia.com, or Fred Mercaldo Fred@GeocentricMedia.com.
Fred Mercaldo
Geocentric Media
+1 602-859-3786
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn