Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,381 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer Cox reappoints John Valentine as chair of the Utah State Tax Commission

SALT LAKE CITY (June 1, 2022) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox has reappointed John Valentine to serve as chair of the Utah State Tax Commission and commissioner of revenue. This reappointment requires approval by the Utah Senate.

“Commissioner Valentine has dedicated many years to serving the people of Utah, and he’s done so effectively and ethically,” Gov. Cox said. “I’m heartened he is willing to continue in this important capacity on the Utah State Tax Commission.” 

Commissioner Valentine was reappointed by Gov. Cox in 2021. He was first appointed by Gov. Gary R. Herbert to serve as commissioner and chairman of the Utah State Tax Commission in 2014. Valentine served in the Utah Legislature from 1988 to 2014, first in the House of Representatives from 1988 to 1998 and then in the Senate from 1998 to 2014. He served two terms as Senate President from 2005 to 2008. Prior to his public service, Valentine was a managing partner in the law firm of Howard, Lewis and Petersen based in Provo, where he specialized in federal taxation, estate planning, contract and business law for 39 years. He was also an adjunct professor of law at BYU, certified mediator with Utah Dispute Resolution, a Utah State Bar Examiner and a member of the Tax Section and Tax Specialization Committee of the American Bar Association. 

He also serves as a lieutenant with the Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue Team and was an advanced emergency medical technician and National Association Search and Rescue instructor. Valentine has a bachelor’s of science degree in accounting and economics from Brigham Young University and a juris doctorate from BYU’s J. Reuben Clark School of Law. 

“I truly appreciate the confidence of Gov. Cox in appointing me to serve an additional four year constitutional term as the chairman of the Utah State Tax Commission,” Valentine said.

Download this press release here.

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer Cox reappoints John Valentine as chair of the Utah State Tax Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.